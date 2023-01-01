Lil Nas X laughs off sex toy thrown on stage

Lil Nas X has reacted to an unusual incident at one of his concerts.

The Old Town Road singer was in the middle of his show in Sweden when a foreign object was thrown onto the stage.

In footage of the incident posted to his Instagram account, the 24-year-old artist walked over to the item, bent down and picked it up, then examined what appeared to be a sex toy.

The INDUSTRY BABY rapper then asked the crowd, "Who threw their p***y on stage?", before continuing with the show.

The odd occurrence marked one of many similar incidents to have taken place during a live performance in recent weeks.

Last weekend, a Pink fan flung her dead mother's ashes at the Just Like A Pill singer during one of her sold-out shows at BST Hyde Park in London.

In June, a man attending a Bebe Rexha concert in New York allegedly hurled a mobile phone at the singer, hitting the Say My Name star in the eye.