Dolly Parton rules out holographic performances after her death

Dolly Parton won't sign up to have a hologram perform her songs as she does not want to "leave my soul on Earth" after she dies.

The country music legend, 77, is releasing a new album, Rockstar, but will not be touring as she does not want to leave behind her husband, Carl Dean, 80, for too long while on the road. She has been in London promoting the record but previously postponed the trip owing to Carl's health issues.

Dolly was asked during a press conference whether she'd ever consider create a holographic show like ABBA's Voyage using artificial intelligence.

"I think I've left a great body of work behind," the Jolene musician replied, according to The Independent newspaper. "I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved (with) because I don't want to leave my soul here on this earth. I think with some of this stuff I'll be grounded here forever... I'll be around, we'll find ways to keep me here."

The star also joked that " everything" about her, including "any intelligence" was artificial anyway.

Dolly also explained that she tried to get Mick Jagger to appear on her album to sing The Rolling Stones' hit Satisfaction but he declined, so she is joined by Pink and Brandi Carlile on the track.