NEWS Tom Grennan reveals how his Dad is loving his new found Instagram fame Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan was in the Hits Radio Breakfast Show last week as his third album, ‘What Ifs &Maybes’ hit the top of the charts giving him his second number 1 UK album.



Speaking to hosts Fleur East, James Barr and producer Matt he opened up about his recent appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox with his Dad, Martin, who is very much enjoying his new found fame.



‘They throw anything at you,’ Tom said, when asked if they could choose the shows they watch.



‘And my dad, for people who don't know, he's an Irishman, a very funny one, and he's loving it. He's stepped into this fame, and he loves every second of it. He's on Instagram now, he's doing little interviews on Instagram.



I've got to read this out because it's the best thing I've seen. This is my Dad's Instagram, a message from a lady. 'Hello Martin, I'd just like to make you aware that I'm literally obsessed with you, NOT TOM, but you! You are the fittest man I've seen in the whole wide world, and I'll do anything to have a picture with you! Can I have a poster of you on my bedroom wall? Much love and appreciation.’



Tom admitted that he didn’t think his Dad had replied to that message but his Mum replied that ‘if he had his teeth done he’d be even better.’



Search and buy tour tickets below right now through our trusted partner Ticketmaster.



