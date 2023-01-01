NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s vampire challenging Dave & Central Cee for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo is back and entering the race for Number 1, with new single vampire currently expected to be this week’s highest new entry at Number 2 – although she could easily challenge Dave & Central Cee for the top spot.



Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam looks set to remain Top 10 and could claim a new peak, too. The electro-pop banger is on track to reach Number 7 on Friday, which would net Kylie her highest-charting single in the UK since All The Lovers hit Number 3 in 2010.



This week’s final new entry in the Top 10 could belong to D-Block Europe & Clavish, who look set to debut at Number 10 with Pakistan.



Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer could hit new highs (11), while Tom Grennan’s How Does It Feel prepares to enter the Top 20 for the first time (19).

