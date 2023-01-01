NEWS Kasabian and Miles Kane rock the Eden Biomes Newsdesk Share with :





Kasabian were the latest superstar act in the 2023 Eden Sessions line-up.



The renowned Leicester rockers played in front of the world-famous Biomes last night (July 1).



Kasabian have five UK number one albums to their name and have sold over 5.5 million albums worldwide.



They have won a BRIT Award, seven NME Awards, four Q Awards and have headlined Glastonbury Festival, as well as Reading & Leeds Festival, V Festival, T in the Park, and numerous other festivals worldwide.



Last August saw the release of The Alchemist's Euphoria, their seventh studio album, to great acclaim.



The record was produced by Fraser T. Smith and Kasabian guitarist and frontman Serge Pizzorno.



It was described by Serge as a "…big, epic sound but with a personal touch as well. There are some softer edges alongside the massive parts. As a whole, it's a beautiful thing and the most cohesive record we've ever made. It's an emotional trip."



They were joined by Miles Kane and his raw, pop-driven indie made for festival stages. Formerly a member of The Little Flames, The Rascals and The Last Shadow Puppets, Miles has released four albums since 2011 as a solo artist. His blistering new album One Man Band will be out on August 4 on Modern Sky Records.



Kasabian previously played a memorable Eden Session in the summer of 2009.



Still to play this year’s Eden Sessions are platinum-selling singer-songwriter Anne-Marie (July 7) and legendary rock band The Who (July 25).



In September 2019 the Eden Project and global live events company AEG Presents announced a new partnership, Eden Sessions Ltd, to run the Eden Sessions.



In September 2021 Volvo Car UK announced a new three-year partnership as the Official Automotive Partner of the Eden Project and the Eden Sessions music concerts, a deal brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.