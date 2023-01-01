Liam Payne and Zayn in rare exchange on social media - a year after THAT interview

Former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Zayn have seemingly put the past behind them after the former praised the latter's new music preview.

After Zayn, 30, teased his solo comeback single - which is due out this summer - on Instagram, Liam, 29, praised what he heard in the comments.

He wrote: “This sounds big already,” to which Zayn replied: “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love.”

The rare interaction between the pair caused them to trend on Twitter.

During a controversial interview with Logan Paul last year, Liam claimed there are "many reasons" why he doesn't like Zayn.

He said: "There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

He later claimed he "didn't leave the house for three months" following the backlash over the interview.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker not only caused a stir with his Zayn comments, but he declared having a child - six-year-old son Bear - had "ruined" his relationship with Cheryl, 40, and insisted that One Direction were formed around him and he had outsold all their solo efforts with his own debut single.

And he admitted the way fans "turned on" him led him down a dark path.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for 3 months.(sic)"

Liam admitted he had other issues going on at the time but he's glad to have turned a corner.

He continued: "You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff I love my boys not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else...

"Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m really glad to lose it.

"I’m hoping that you guys can forgive me in time because we’ve been through far to much but the jokes are funny keep em coming.(sic)"