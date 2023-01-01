Slipknot's Corey Taylor predicts he has 'another five years left of physically touring like this'

The 49-year-old heavy metal legend has predicted that by the time he has reached his mid-50s, he won't be able to keep up with his gruelling tour routine and deliver "quality" performances.

However, the 'Duality' rocker has vowed to continue for as long as possible because his "heart and soul needs it".

He told Germany’s Rock Antenne: “As long as I can physically do it, and as long as there are people there to see it, man, I’ll continue to do it.

“Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this. I try to take care of myself. I work out when I can.”

He admitted: “The travel out here [in Europe] is exhausting; the food is horrible; so, it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

When the time comes for him to step down as frontman, Corey will assist the rest of the group in sourcing a worthy replacement to lead the band.

He added: “This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts. And it was hard moving on without Paul [Gray] It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joe [Joey Jordison].

“It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it.

“I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it. And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it. There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that s***. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man.”