Gwen Stefani spent her 'whole life' looking for true love

Gwen Stefani has spent her "whole life" in search of her true love.

During an interview with Glamour, The Sweet Escape hitmaker gushed that her biggest success is her family and her marriage to Blake Shelton.

"One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love," the 53-year-old told the publication. "And I know that sounds cliché, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it's just been the most incredible thing.

"And I spent most of my life writing about heartache, and now I am writing about my love. It's an amazing thing... And I think being able to have, not just like romantic love, but having a family and being a mom and all those things are just the most important things and there's no doubt about it."

The performer married country star and fellow The Voice judge Blake in 2021. She was previously married to musician Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016 and they share three sons; Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Earlier this month, the Hollaback Girl singer released her first single in more than two years, True Babe. The lyrics reference her romance with the country crooner.