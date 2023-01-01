Katy Perry's daughter always gets first listen of her new music

Katy Perry's daughter "always" gets to test out her new music first.

During an interview with People, the 38-year-old shared that her two-year-old daughter Daisy "always" gets the first listen of any new music she is working on.

"Daisy always gets the first look," the Firework singer said. "Whatever music I am writing, I play it to her and see how she loves it."

The I Kissed a Girl singer shares her daughter with her fiancée, actor Orlando Bloom.

In regards to new music, Katy told the publication that she isn't ready to release new material yet but "the creativity and the ideas have never stopped flowing, even if they're not in the public space".

When the time comes to release her next set of tracks, Katy hopes to embark on a mammoth world tour.

"When I do put out music in a big way, then I want to go around the world and do a big world tour and stuff like that," the California Gurls singer shared. "I'm excited for the next interval of music, and I think that that music, obviously, is coming from a really loving space."

Katy released her sixth studio album, Smile, in August 2020. The album features songs such as Daisies, Harleys in Hawaii, and Never Really Over.