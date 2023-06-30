Jamie T celebrates 'biggest moment' of his life at Finsbury Park show

Jamie T hailed his Finsbury Park concert in London as the "biggest moment of my life”.

The 37-year-old singer/songwriter played his biggest ever headline show in North London on Friday night (01.07.23) and praised the tens of thousands of fans who turned out in the rain to watch him and his band.

He said: "Hello Finsbury Park, thank you for coming down. You guys look good in the neighbourhood right now.

“Are you with us? Because this is the biggest moment of my life right now.”

Wearing his trademark cap with shorts and a shirt, Jamie opened his set with new single 'Hippodrome' and followed it up with '90s Cars', 'Operation' and 'Salvador' among other tracks.

Jamie - real name Jamie Alexander Treays - took a moment mid-set to thank his fans for making the concert so special.

He said: "We’ve been doing this for near enough 20 years and this is the first time we’ve ever played our set in the dark.

“This means the world to us, thank you so much.”

Jamie closed his set with 'If You Got The Money' and after the crowd cheered for him to return he stepping back on stage wearing a vintage AFC Wimbledon football shirt.

During his encore he played 'Back in the Game', 'Sheila' and 'Sticks and Stones', which he dedicated the song to his long-term friend Joe Bispham, describing the night as a “family affair" and led fans in rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for his drummer Alex.

Jamie closed his show with his 2014 single 'Zombie' - from his third studio album 'Carry On the Grudge' - as fireworks lit up the night sky.

The indie rocker was supported by Willie J Healy, Hak Baker, Kojey Radical and Idles.