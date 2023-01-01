Leigh-Anne Pinnock has collaborated with Raye’s sister Abby Keen on solo album

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has collaborated with Raye’s younger sister Abby Keen for her solo album.

The former Little Mix star - who was in the girl group with Perrie Edwards, 29, Jade Thirlwall, 30, and Jesy Nelson, 32 - headed to Jamaica to work on the tracks for her debut LP.

Leigh-Anne wrote with producer PRGRSHN - a frequent collaborator with Stormzy, 29 - and 18-year-old songwriter Abby, whose older sibling is Raye, 25.

Appearing on The Face podcast, the 31-year-old singer said: "So Jamaica, I had a bunch of like my favourite producers and writers but also new people as well. I had PRGRSHN, who did a lot of the Stormzy stuff, Dyo, who’s just an incredible writer, who is now again like my family, she’s just amazing. Abby Keen, who is Raye’s little sister.”

Leigh-Anne compared the musical sisters to having the same level of talent as The Jackson 5 - the family band that launched the career of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - and she has predicted that Abby's own career will take off like a "rocket" when she unveils her music.

She said: “Jackson 5, honestly. I just can’t, they are phenomenal and I love them so much. Abby is just like a rocket. I can’t wait for her to come out with all her stuff, she’s incredible. She did one of my favourite songs on the album – she’s done quite a few."

Revealing other collaborators on the album, Leigh-Anne added: "Khris Riddick, who was in The Rascals, did a lot of Ariana stuff and just did Snooze for SZA, he’s done really well. [Dot] da Genius was there – just amazing. Danja, who did all the Nelly Furtado stuff. Just some wicked, wicked people. Everyone got on and it was a really nice camp. It was just a lovely place to be and the music was just chef’s kiss. Really good.”