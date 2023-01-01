Olivia Rodrigo's 'out-of-body' vampire experience

Writing 'vampire' was an "out-of-body experience" for Olivia Rodrigo.

The 20-year-old singer's first single from her upcoming album 'GUTS' was produced by and co-written with Daniel Nigro, who she worked with on her 2021 album ‘Sour‘ and Olivia revealed that the song was inspired by her own feelings.

She said: "I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience.

"It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes. So now it’s like a heartbreak song you can dance to.”

And, Olivia previously revealed she relished getting to "express those feelings of rage and dirty s*** and messing s*** up" on 'vampire'.

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker doesn't hold back on the furious single as she rips into an ex-lover and she loved every second of getting to air her anger.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “I think I listened to a lot of heavier stuff growing up and that's what I've always been drawn to. But I think in my regular day-to-day life, I don't get to express those feelings of rage and dirty s*** and messing s*** up.

“And I think in music, you have the freedom to express feelings that you don't get to express in your everyday life. And so I think maybe that's why I'm so drawn to this, because I don't get to be messy every day in daily life and work.”