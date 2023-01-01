NEWS Stormzy, RAYE, Adam Lambert, Wet Leg, N-Dubz, Gregory Porter, Biffy Clyro win at O2 Silver Clef Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The prestigious annual O2 Silver Clef Awards, held yesday to honour artists from across the music industry, has so far raised £537,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity. This huge fundraising boost will help Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists to support some of the most vulnerable children and adults in the UK; helping those with autism, dementia, learning difficulties, brain injuries, life-limiting illnesses, mental health challenges, grief and trauma connect and communicate through music.



This glittering award ceremony - now in its 46th year - at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane saw international superstar and cultural icon Stormzy winning the flagship O2 Silver Clef Award, the legendary Mark King of Level 42 being honoured with the Icon Award and pop legend Neneh Cherry receiving the accolade for Outstanding Achievement. Trailblazer RAYE received Best Female, while rock renegades Nova Twins took home the Innovation Award. Jazz singer songwriter sensation Gregory Porter won Best Male and award-winning American singer songwriter Adam Lambert picked up the International Award. Wet Leg received the New Music Award and Biffy Clyro won Best Live Act, UK music legends N-Dubz were honoured with the Best Group Award and Ayanna Witter-Johnson won the Classical Award.



Guest award presenters included Queen lead guitarist Sir Brian May, Mobo awards founder Kanya King and chef and TV presenter Andi Oliver.



Presented by Edith Bowman for the fifth-year running, with Peter Andre returning to take his regular hosting spot on the blue carpet, the O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists and the powerful impact of music on all members of our society. Since 1976, through the power of music, the awards have raised over £12 million for Nordoff and Robbins and honoured some of the greatest names in music.



In 2022, Nordoff and Robbins held nearly 50,000 music therapy sessions across the UK for some of the most isolated people in society, and the need for music therapy is greater than it has ever been.



The flagship O2 Silver Clef Award, presented by co-president of 0207 Def Jam, Alec Boateng, this year honours Stormzy for his outstanding contribution to music. Stormzy’s three albums to date; ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ and ‘This Is What I Mean’ all finished at #1 in the UK album chart. A true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, Stormzy is one of the UK’s most inspiring figureheads who has consistently stood up for people from all areas of life. Previous legendary winners include David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.



The legendary Mark King received the American Express Icon Award from record producer and musician Trevor Horn. As lead singer and bass player of funk-rock icons Level 42, King achieved a string of Top Ten hits throughout the 1980s including ‘The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up) (1984), ‘Lessons in Love’ (1985), Running in the Family (1987) and ‘Staring at the Sun’ (1988). Now celebrating over 40 years with Level 42, Mark continues to delight audiences around the world.



Swedish singer-songwriter, rapper and cultural icon Neneh Cherry picked up the Tysers Outstanding Achievement Award from chef and TV presenter Andi Oliver in recognition of her influential career starting with the global success of her debut single ‘Buffalo Stance’ and album ‘Raw Like Sushi’ in 1989. In 2022, Neneh released ‘The Versions’, a collection of her greatest hits covered by artists including Sia, Robyn and Greentea Peng.



Jazz singer songwriter sensation Gregory Porter took home the AEG Presents Best Male Award, from singer songwriter Beverley Knight MBE.



Trailblazer RAYE was unable to attend in person, but sent a video message and received the Live Nation Best Female Award, from singer songwriter Jin Jin.



ASM Global Best Group Award winners UK music legends N-Dubz received their accolade from Rich Castillo, Senior Vice President, A&R, EMI Records UK.



Rock renegades Nova Twins were presented with the Amazon Music Innovation Award by Mobo awards founder Kanya King.



Award-winning American singer songwriter and actor Adam Lambert picked up the Raymond Weil International Award from Queen guitarist Sir Brian May.



The award for Ticketmaster Best New Music was presented to indie rock artists Wet Leg by rapper and creative producer Lava La Rue.



One of the UK’s most successful rock bands, Biffy Clyro, were awarded the PizzaExpress Live Best Live Act Award by Edith Bowman.



Multi-talented singer, songwriter, pianist and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson picked up the PPL Classical Award from musician, producer and composer Nitin Sawhney.



Nordoff and Robbins works with children and adults at over 350 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from its centres nationwide. Shaped by more than 60 years of practice, the charity’s trained music therapists transform lives by helping people to express themselves and find connection in society.

