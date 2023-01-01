NEWS Mötley Crüe surprise fans with live show at The Underworld Camden Newsdesk Share with :





Rockers Motley Crue put on a mind-blowing live performance for 450 lucky fans at The Underworld Club in London, an incredible rare secret club show from the global icons.



The streets of Camden came alive Friday night with the buzz that Motley Crue might be the band on the flyer listed as DÖGS OF WAR, with lines around the block for the most exclusive gig in town.



In a venue where most bands play their first gig, as part of their set, the band (vocalist Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5) performed their iconic anthems Shout At The Devil, Dr. Feelgood, Girls Girls Girls and many more including a premiere of their cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" as fans couldn't believe their luck seeing the band perform in such a small venue.



“This wasn't our first time playing a SECRET club show and it will definitely not be the last. We love doing this, especially before larger shows. We love when we can play these intimate shows for our fans.” - Motley Crue



The news of the intimate show first came last week to fans via a cryptic flyer across the band’s Twitter, under the name ‘DÖGS OF WAR’. Tonight this show put an end to all speculation, as the band revealed this is the name of one of several brand new songs that they have recently recorded with Bob Rock in the studio.



London's Motley fans have never been closer to the band in the UK, in touching distance of Vince on the mic, Nikki as he commanded the bass, Tommy on drums and John 5 on guitar as the clubs amps blasted out hit after hit with raw intensity. Social media immediately became flooded with live clips by excited fans.



Tomorrow (Saturday 1 July) by contrast, Motley Crue will perform at Wembley Stadium in front of 50,000 fans as part of their current European leg of The World Tour with Def Leppard, which ends on 6 July in Glasgow before they head back to the U.S. for more stadium shows in August and the tour continues in Japan and Australia this Fall.



The Underworld Camden - Set List:

Wild Side

Shout At The Devil

Too Fast For Love

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

Rock & Roll Part 2

Smokin’ In The Boy’s Room

Helter Skelter

Anarchy in the UK

Blitzkrieg Bop

Fight For Your Right (To Party) - Beastie Boys cover

Dr Feelgood

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart

