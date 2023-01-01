Olivia Rodrigo reveals writing Vampire helped with 'feelings of regret and anger'

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that writing her new song Vampire helped her process feelings of "regret" and "anger".

The 20-year-old singer released Vampire, the lead single from her sophomore album Guts, on Friday.

To mark the occasion, Olivia shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos of her writing the song with her frequent collaborator Dan Nigro and shooting the video with director Petra Collins.

In the caption, she wrote, "Vampire song and video out no. I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins . writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache."

She continued, "It's one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. im so happy it's in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever (sic)."

Olivia's carousel also featured a throwback photo of her standing next to a Twilight film poster and a drawing she made as a child of the vampire film's lead characters Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

The Drivers License singer previously worked with Petra on the music videos for her songs Good 4 U and Brutal.

Olivia's second album, Guts, will be released on 8 September.