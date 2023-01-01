Noah Cyrus hits back at internet trolls after engagement announcement

Noah Cyrus has hit back at the hateful comments she has received since announcing her engagement.

The 23-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday to address the harsh comments she has received regarding her recent engagement to fashion designer Pinkus and her physical appearance.

"Since I've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me," the July singer wrote in an Instagram story.

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus added that she has been receiving hateful comments about her appearance since she was 11, which gravely impacted her mental health.

She continued, "Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body - as you all did when I was just 11-12.. when I was still forming my brain I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself that little girl self didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards."

Despite the negative comments she has received, the singer went on to note that she feels "lucky" that people's words no longer "trigger" her into "hurting herself".

"We live in 2023 we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives," Noah added in a follow-up story.

The All Falls Down singer has spoken out about her mental health struggles in the past. In 2019, she partnered with Ad Council to openly discuss her battle with depression, ahead of the release of her single Lonely.