NEWS Maisie Peters becomes youngest British female solo artist in almost a decade to score Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Maisie Peters flies straight to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with The Good Witch, becoming the youngest British female solo artist in nine years to celebrate a Number 1 album.



23-year-old Maisie’s second studio album, The Good Witch follows her debut release You Signed Up for This, which peaked at Number 2 in 2021.



The West Sussex-born singer-songwriter becomes the youngest British female to top the Official Albums Chart since Ella Henderson. Ella was 18 years old when her debut LP, Chapter One, reached the summit in 2014.



The Good Witch also tops the Official Record Store Chart, the best-selling album in the UK’s independent record shops this week.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Maisie Peters says: “This is my Official Charts Number 1 Award for my album The Good Witch. It’s just the craziest and coolest thing! I’m so happy for myself, my fans and everyone I work with; my band, crew, manager and label.



“All of the fans, we’ve been on this journey together for the longest time and this album really felt like an album for all of us. This Number 1 is for all of us, too, so thank you so much!”



This week’s Top 10 also sees huge uplift for Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, Arctic Monkeys and Lana Del Rey following their show-stopping Glastonbury 2023 performances. Read more on that below.



Elsewhere, Young Thug claims his third UK Top 40 album with Business is Business (15). The third studio LP from the Atlanta rapper, singer and songwriter – born Jeffery Lamar Williams II – it joins his previous two UK Top 40 entries: 2019’s So Much Fun (9) and 2021 release Punk (22).



Finally, Kelly Clarkson celebrates her eighth UK Top 40 LP with Chemistry, bowing at Number 22. Kelly’s 10th studio album now joins 2005’s Breakaway (3), 2007’s My December (2), 2009 release All I Ever Wanted (3), 2011 LP Stronger (5), 2012 compilation Greatest Hits – Chapter One (18), 2015’s Piece By Piece (6) and 2017 release Meaning of Life (11) in her Top 40 tally.