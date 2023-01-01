NEWS The Glastonbury Effect sees huge uplift for Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses Newsdesk Share with :





Albums by Elton John and Lewis Capaldi have enjoyed strong uplifts week-on-week, returning to the Official Albums Chart following their headline-grabbing Glastonbury sets.



Following his Sunday Pyramid Stage headline slot, which was promoted as his potentially last-ever UK live show, Elton’s Greatest hits compilation Diamonds sees an uplift of 188% week on week, based on Official Charts Company combined sales and streaming data. His show-stopping performance propels Elton’s hits collection up 11 places to Number 2.



With the entire country supporting him after his highly-emotional set, Lewis Capaldi’s former Number 1 sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent rockets thirteen places to Number 3, experiencing a 68% week-on-week uplift. Lewis’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent also receives a huge boost, rising 25 places to Number 9, with a massive 114% uplift in combined UK sales and streams.



Following their Friday headline slot, Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys dominate the Official Albums Chart, with the most albums in the Top 40 by any Glastonbury act this week; 2013’s AM leads the way at Number 7, 2005 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not is up nine to Number 20 and 2006’s Favourite Worst Nightmare re-enters the Top 40 at Number 38.



The Foo Fighters delighted festival goers with a surprise set at Worthy Farm, and the buzz means their latest release chart-topping album, But Here We Are –their first studio album since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins - is boosted 17 places to Number 14, while their greatest hits The Essential Foo Fighters climbs 41 places to Number 22, up 67% week-on-week.



While Lana Del Rey’s set may have been cut short due to curfew restrictions, it’s not stopped the British public flocking back to her influential debut Born To Die, up fourteen to Number 29 and the first of a hat-trick of entries for the singer in today’s Top 100. Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. lands at Number 75, while Norman F**king Rockwell! re-enters at Number 90.



And finally, in terms of distance travelled up the UK Official Albums Chart this week, Saturday Glastonbury headliners Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits take the highest climber crown. Axl, Slash et al rock up a staggering 65 places to Number 31, bagging a 95% uplift in UK sales and streams from last week.



There are also exciting movements in the Official Singles Chart post-Glasto. The biggest impact on the Singles Chart comes from American singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez. After joining Elton John on stage for his headline set, Sanchez’s Until I Found You experiences a 105% uplift week-on-week, re-entering the Top 40 at Number 14, a brand-new peak for the tender ballad.



Elton John also reaps the rewards from his supposedly final ever UK show, former Number 1 single Cold Heart with Dua Lipa re-enters at Number 30, and 1983 classic I’m Still Standing returns at Number 34, its first time in the Top 40 since its year of release.



Finally, Saturday headliners Gun N’Roses also re-enter the Official Singles Chart, with Sweet Child O’ Mine (which peaked at Number 6 in 1989) coming in at Number 40 – its first stint in the Top 40 in 34 years.



Outside the Top 40, several fan favourite tracks from Arctic Monkeys, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey also experience an uplift post-Glastonbury.

