Dave and Central Cee sprint into full month at Number 1





Dave and Central Cee show no signs of slowing down as Sprinter claims its fourth consecutive week at Number 1.



To mark its full month at the top of the Official Singles Chart, the track racked up 8.6 million streams across the last seven days.



Moving up to new peaks are several fast-rising dance hits; Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry’s Dancing Is Healing lifts one (5), while Hannah Laing & RoRo are up two with Good Love (7).



Congratulations to South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou, who earns her first ever UK Top 10 single with (It Goes Like) Nanana, jumping five spaces to Number 9.



Stormzy & Fredo claim this week’s highest new entry with their first collab together, Toxic Trait, debuting straight in at Number 11. It marks Stormzy’s 29th and Fredo’s 19th Top 40 single.



Following its re-entry into the chart last week, Taylor Swift’s 2019 fan favourite Cruel Summer continues its renaissance, vaulting sixteen places to Number 12 and earning a brand new peak in the process.



Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson rise eight to a new high of Number 13 with 0800 Heaven, The Weeknd, Madonna and Playboi Carti’s Popular is up nine to Number 18, and Anne-Marie & Shania Twain’s Unhealthy enters the Top 20 for the first time at Number 20.



Close behind, Gunna’s F*kumean climbs 25 places to Number 22, while Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj debut at Number 25 with the Aqua-sampling Barbie World – Ice Spice’s second Top 40 hit and Nicki’s 43rd. Following his Number 1 Official Albums Chart debut last week, Tom Grennan continues to rise with How Does It Feel up two to Number 29.



Finally, Afrobeats king Burna Boy finds himself Sittin’ On Top Of The World, rising eight to a new peak of Number 38 to become his 10th UK Top 49 single.