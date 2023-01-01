Charli XCX has 'full-circle moment' releasing Barbie soundtrack song Speed Drive

Charli XCX has had a "full-circle" moment as she releases the 'Barbie' soundtrack song, 'Speed Drive', 26 years after singing Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' on a cruise ship aged four.

The 'Vroom Vroom' hitmaker - who has a penchant for singing about cars - hits the gas hard on the frantic pop song.

Sharing the story of her singing 1997's 'Barbie Girl' on as a child, Charli recently shared on social media: "i’d always played with barbie whilst i was growing up but my first proper life changing barbie experience was when i went on a cruise ship holiday with my parents at the age of 4 (lol).

there was a talent competition on the boat and i begged my parents to let me enter. they were certain i’d get on stage and crumble especially as all i wanted to do was sing aqua’s “barbie girl” a capella, on my own, no musical backing track or anything. i did my hair in pigtails and wore my favorite tartan skirt and sang the song on a huge empty stage whilst my parents freaked out, getting ready for me to have a total breakdown - but apparently i was fine, i just got up there and sang my little heart out and won the whole thing. i’d always loved the escapism my barbies provided me with and its kind of a full circle moment to be a part of this soundtrack and movie. so thank you so much mark and greta for having me. my song for the soundtrack is called speed drive and it’s out June 30th (sic)"

Mark Ronson, who oversaw the 'Barbie' LP, recently explained how Charli was the first artist he thought of when he was tasked with producing the LP for Greta Gerwig's live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

'Speed Drive' follows Dua Lipa's 'Dance The Night Away', Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's 'Barbie World' and Pink Pantheress' 'Angel'.

The soundtrack also features contributions from HAIM, Lizzo, Tame Impala and more.