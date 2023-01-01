N-Dubz get 'The Ick' on their new song

N-Dubz have shared their latest track, 'The Ick'.

The British hip-hop group - comprising Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer - sing about being turned off by someone bragging about their riches when the other person can afford it all themselves on the song from their upcoming LP, 'Timeless'.

One line goes: "Spend all your money who you tryna impress

"You've been doing too much you've been giving me the ick."

The upcoming LP - their first in 13 years - sees the group tackle issues such as "toxic relationships, mental health, and growing up in inner-city London."

The 'I Need You' hitmakers returned to the charts earlier this year with singles 'Charmer', ‘Trust No One (Tour Bus Freestyle), and ‘February’, whilst other tracks from the forthcoming album include the Michael Jackson-inspired ‘Habibti’, and R'n'B ballad 'Believe Me Now'.

The record announcement followed a sell-out reunion tour for the group towards the end of last year- which took place across various arenas up and down the country in November and December 2022, including four sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena.

'Timeless' - the follow-up to 2010's 'Love.Live.Life' - is set for release on August 4.

Pre-order for the album now via https://n-dubz.lnk.to/TimelessAlbum.

By contrast, Tulisa recently revealed she suffered a "midlife crisis" in her 20s after N-Dubz disbanded and had no idea how to pay her bills.

The 34-year-old singer struggled to cope with everyday issues after they stepped away from the group back in 2011 because she'd spent all of her adult life being wrapped up in a music industry bubble.

She told The Independent newspaper: "I ended up having a kind of midlife crisis. I didn’t know how to pay my rent, my bills … I didn’t even know how much a pint of milk was. It was like I had to learn how to take control of my life, and start from the beginning."

Tulisa later launched a solo music career and became a judge on reality TV talent show 'The X Factor' before reuniting with her bandmates last year for a new album and a tour.

However, Tulisa is adamant she's had to put her hard-partying ways behind her because at 34 she considers herself "too old" to still be doing shots before shows.