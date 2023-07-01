'Don't Think Twice': Rita Ora sings about first time Taika Waititi saw her naked on her candid new song

Rita Ora sings about "never feeling more alive" when her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi "saw her naked" for the first time.

The 32-year-old pop star has shared the third single from her upcoming album, 'You and I', which explores the power couple's love journey, and she doesn't hold back.

She sings: "And, baby, when you saw me naked. I've never felt more alive."

Rita said of the song: "'Don't Think Twice' is about not thinking twice and just jumping in, romantically. You only live once, so it’s really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen.”

The 'Anywhere' singer and her 47-year-old other half goofy dance in the woods in the dramatic music video.

The music promo - which is also directed by Academy Award winner Waititi - is "associated with dreams, nightmares, and the spirit world, and it sees Rita channelling Katherine from 'Wuthering Heights' while trapped in a ghostly forest within a dystopian world."

The Eurodance tune follows 'You Only Love Me' and 'Praising You' with Fatboy Slim, and comes ahead of the 'Hot Right Now' singer's upcoming performance of the latter song with the DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook - at Pride in London on Saturday (01.07.23).

Rita recently shared that the album reflects how much she has "grown up" over the "past few years".

The singer explained that co-writing 'You and I' from her diary entries made her realise just how much has changed in her life.

Rita was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “Over the past few years, I’ve just grown up. My life evolved. I started journaling and those journals turned into songs. If you’re being vulnerable with your songs, you have to be honest.

“That is the magic. Diving into songwriting with this album has been an eye-opener.”

The album documents the chapters of her relationship with her director spouse.

Rita said in a statement: “This album really means a lot to me.

“It's like my diary of the last few years, it's my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

'You and I' - the follow-up to 2018's 'Phoenix' - is Rita's first album as part of her new partnership with BMG, which sees her the rights to all her music, future, and past, and is released on July 14.