Olivia Rodrigo gets 'messy' on rage-fuelled new single vampire

Olivia Rodrigo relished getting to "express those feelings of rage and dirty s*** and messing s*** up" on 'vampire'.

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker doesn't hold back on the furious lead single from her hotly-anticipated second studio album, 'GUTS', as she rips into an ex-lover.

She got so mad that the lyric "fame f****r" was changed into “dream crusher" on the clean version.

The 20-year-old pop star admitted she loved every second of getting to air her anger.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “I think I listened to a lot of heavier stuff growing up and that's what I've always been drawn to. But I think in my regular day-to-day life, I don't get to express those feelings of rage and dirty s*** and messing s*** up.

“And I think in music, you have the freedom to express feelings that you don't get to express in your everyday life. And so I think maybe that's why I'm so drawn to this, because I don't get to be messy every day in daily life and work.”

On what to expect from the new song, a press release stated: “‘Vampire’ is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence… With ‘Vampire,’ she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.”

The album, which is set for release on September 8, is about the intensity of growing up.

In a statement, she explained: “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

'GUTS' is the follow-up to Olivia's record-breaking 2021 debut studio album, 'SOUR'.