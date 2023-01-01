Beabadoobee axes European tour after falling 'really ill'

Beabadoobee has axed her European 'Beatopia’ tour due to illness.

The 'Glue Song' singer - who supported Taylor Swift on select dates of her US leg of 'The Eras Tour' - has cancelled the shows after she fell "really ill" and admits she needs to get herself to a "healthy place" before she can return to the stage.

Offering refunds to ticketholders, she said in a social media statement: “This was a very hard decision to make but due to illness I will have to cancel my upcoming run of EU shows.

“I’m so sorry and don’t want to let anyone down. I’ve just fallen really ill and need to work on getting back to a healthy place before performing again. I’m so thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket. Refunds will be from point of purchase. All of you mean the world to me and I will be back ASAP to bring you all the best shows possible. Love Bea.”

The run was due to kick off on June 30 in Oslo, Norway, before calling at Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, and ending on July 9 in Munich.

After that leg, the 23-year-old Filipino-British musician - whose real name is Beatrice Laus - is currently due to perform in London on July 12, before heading to North America.

Meanwhile, the acclaimed singer-songwriter - who also previously supported her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975 - opened up about the dark side of the social media app TikTok earlier this year, and the "grim comments" she has received from young boys on her videos.

She said: “There’s this weird sexualisation.

“You go on their profile and they look like babies. I’m, like, what is going on with you?

“I think there’s this weird generation of kids on TikTok that have no sort of boundaries or social understanding of what’s weird to say. I think people feel like the phone screen separates them from being a d***. It doesn’t.”