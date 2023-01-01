'I was lied to': Kelly Clarkson clears up Since U Been Gone production drama

Kelly Clarkson has claimed she was "lied to" over 'Since U Been Gone'.

The 41-year-old singer was accused of having "burst into hysterical sobbing" over the track by producer Clive Davis in his 2013 memoir, prompting them to have a "very tough conversation", and the former 'American Idol' winner has now given her side of the story, explaining she had been left to look like a "fool" because she thought she was writing the lyrics for the song, but they'd already been completed by her collaborators.

Asked about the row on 'Watch What Happens Live', Kelly initially laughed it off and said: “Wait, he has a memoir with stories about me? Are you serious? Well they’re talking about me, OK.

She then said: “Let’s give some backstory, Davis. I was lied to, and they told me, ‘Hey there’s these producers and they want to work with you. And there’s this song,’ and it had dummy lyrics.

“I was told to write to the song. Flew me to Sweden, I get there and these two people, [Dr.] Luke and Max [Martin], were not told that I was writing to it, and just already had it written.

“I look like a fool, because I walk in and the label had told me something completely different. That’s a red flag, too. Why lie to me like that?”

Kelly admitted the deception has left her with a "bad vibe" around the 2004 hit single.

She said: “I don’t like the lying. So that’s why I have a bad vibe with that song."

But the talk show host insisted it doesn't mean she'll stop performing it at her concerts.

She told presenter Andy Cohen: “Oh my gosh, I’m such a great compartmentaliser.

I can put that aside, and I sing the hell out of it on the tour.”

At the time of Clive's memoir release, the 'Breakaway' singer slammed the legendary producer's "misinformation".

She wrote on WhoSay at the time: “I refuse to be bullied and I just have to clear up his memory lapses and misinformation.”