Madonna 'in the clear' after ICU stay – Report

Madonna has reportedly been discharged from the hospital after being admitted to the ICU due to a “serious bacterial infection”.

The pop icon has been discharged from hospital and is now said to be at home and feeling better, according to BBC reports.

After being discharged, the Material Girl hitmaker was taken to her New York home in a private ambulance, a source told CNN, adding, “She’s in the clear.”

The 64-year-old was admitted to hospital on Saturday after reportedly being found unresponsive. Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed that she was being treated for a “serious bacterial infection” which had led to “a several day stay in the ICU”.

A source told TMZ that the Hung Up hitmaker had been battling a low-grade fever for a month which eventually caused her to collapse and need serious medical care.

Madonna was due to kick off a seven-month 45-city world tour in the coming weeks, however, it has now been postponed due to her ill-health.

The Celebration tour was set to be her 12th tour, marking 40 years in the music industry.

The singer has received a huge amount of support online since Oseary made the announcement.

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel wrote under Oseary's post, “Hope she feels better very soon!”

Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie wrote, “So much love Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”