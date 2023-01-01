Alicia Keys launches Keys To The Summer Tour in Fort Lauderdale

Last night, 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Alicia Keys launched her 2023 North American summer concert KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR with an amazing performance at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The tour features Keys, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new and exhilarating way. Keys worked with Creative Director Diane Martel (who directed the Miley Cyrus Bangerz tour) and production designer Chiara Stephenson (who designed tours for Lorde and Bjork) to design the concept and staging of the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR.
Alicia Keys is leveraging Shazam’s global platform to offer fans—who Alicia calls "The AK Fam"—exclusive world tour content. "Fam" attending Alicia’s concerts around the world will be able to scan a QR code redirecting them to curated exclusives available on Shazam— including never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, wallpapers, and more. It is the first time an artist teams up with Shazam to deliver content for the entire worldwide tour.
Next, Alicia Keys will bring the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR to Amalie Arena in Tampa on June 30th and will make stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more before wrapping up at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 2.
Keys To The Summer 2023 Tour Dates:
June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum
