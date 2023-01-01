NEWS Alicia Keys launches Keys To The Summer Tour in Fort Lauderdale Newsdesk Share with :





Last night, 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Alicia Keys launched her 2023 North American summer concert KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR with an amazing performance at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The tour features Keys, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new and exhilarating way. Keys worked with Creative Director Diane Martel (who directed the Miley Cyrus Bangerz tour) and production designer Chiara Stephenson (who designed tours for Lorde and Bjork) to design the concept and staging of the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR.



Alicia Keys is leveraging Shazam’s global platform to offer fans—who Alicia calls "The AK Fam"—exclusive world tour content. "Fam" attending Alicia’s concerts around the world will be able to scan a QR code redirecting them to curated exclusives available on Shazam— including never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, wallpapers, and more. It is the first time an artist teams up with Shazam to deliver content for the entire worldwide tour.



Next, Alicia Keys will bring the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR to Amalie Arena in Tampa on June 30th and will make stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more before wrapping up at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 2.



For more information on the tour and for tickets, please see below.



Keys To The Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum



