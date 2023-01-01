Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face by object during performance

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object thrown by a fan during her show on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old singer was performing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho when the incident occurred.

As Kelsea sang her hit song If You Go Down, the artist was suddenly hit in the face with an object, which was said to be a bracelet, that had been thrown by a fan in the audience, forcing her to temporarily stop the show.

In a video of the incident, Kelsea can be seen turning away from the crowd and putting her hand on her face after being hit. Her violinist can then be seen checking on her before the singer walked off stage.

"Can we just talk about what happened," Kelsea asked the crowd once she returned to the stage. "All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know."

She continued, "If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?"

The mishap comes soon after similar incidents.

Earlier this month, singer Bebe Rexha was left with stitches and a black eye after a concertgoer hurled a phone at her face during a gig in New York City. The fan has since been arrested and charged over the incident.

Days later, performer Ava Max was slapped on stage by a member of the audience during a concert in Los Angeles. The singer revealed that the incident had caused an eye injury.