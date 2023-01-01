Kim Kardashian would 'do anything' to get back the Kanye West she married

Kim Kardashian would "do anything" to get back the Kanye West she married.

During the sneak peek for next week's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star broke down while talking to her sister Khloé Kardashian about how much the rapper has changed.

Khloé, 39, asked her sister if she was okay, which led the Skims founder to burst into tears saying she is "not okay".

Wiping tears from her face, the 42-year-old cried, "I just can't."

"It's so different from the person that I married," Kim explained in a confessional, referring to her ex-husband. "That's who I loved and that's who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back."

Kim met the Flashing Lights rapper, 46, in the early 2000s and they developed a friendship before becoming romantically linked in 2011. They tied the knot in 2014 but Kim filed for divorce in early 2021. The divorce was finalised in November.

The former couple welcomed their first child, North, 10, in June 2013, and their second, Saint, in December 2015. They then had two more children, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, via surrogate.

Earlier in the current season of the reality show, Kim opened up about the notoriously controversial rapper.

"It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," the aspiring lawyer said in a confessional.