Zayn signs to Mercury and Island Records

Zayn has inked a record deal with Mercury Records in the US and Island in the UK.

The former One Direction star is set to release his first new song in nearly two years this summer, after wiping his social media accounts and sharing a snippet of the new track online, and it's now been revealed that he's signed to a new label after departing RCA Records, the label he signed to in 2015 after quitting the chart-topping boy band.

Mercury label president Tyler Arnold said: “As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together.

“I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We’re honoured he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together.”

Island president Louis Bloom added in a statement to Music Week: "When Tyler first played me the music I was totally blown away.

I knew we at Island had to do everything we could to be involved. This is Zayn on top of his game and this next chapter is going to take him to the next level. Working with Nicola and Taryn at ZenKai management has been an absolute pleasure too and we are so excited for the world to hear what's coming!”

The 30-year-old singer wiped his Instagram page of previous posts and added one video which showed him on a motorcycle revving the engine and getting ready to speed away. Fans have been speculating the short clip could be a first look at a new music video.

He also changed his bio to include a link to pre-save new music.

The 'Pillowtalk' singer's last release was 'Yellow Tape', a collection of three songs shared via Dropbox back in 2021, shortly before he was dropped RCA .

The news comes just weeks after Zayn shared an emotional message to his fans in a post on Twitter, thanking them for their support over the years.

He wrote: "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me."

It was also recently revealed Zayn has been busy in the studio working with One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder, who let the news slip during an appearance on 'Capital Breakfast' with Roman Kemp.

Ryan said of the collaboration: "I guess the cat’s out of the bag, but I’ve been working with Zayn a bunch for the past eight months as well.”

He added: "I was floored by his voice. Absolutely floored. I was like, okay, this guy's nuts."

Ryan previously wrote a song called ‘Right Now’ for One Direction.