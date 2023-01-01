Pink fan throws late mother's ashes on stage

Pink's recent concert involved a fan throwing their dead mother's ashes on stage.

The 43-year-old singer was performing her track Just Like A Pill during one of her sold-out shows at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend when a fan flung a clear plastic bag full of a powdered substance onto the stage, reports People.

According to a video shared on Twitter which captured the moment, Pink picked up the bag before asking the crowd member, "Is this your mum?"

After the fan confirmed the singer's question, Pink placed the bag back down on the stage and replied, "I don't know how I feel about this."

The Just Give Me A Reason singer has been performing shows across Europe as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. The next show has been scheduled for 1 July in Vienna - before closing out the Europe leg in Warsaw, Poland, on 16 July.

The tour has been set to take Pink across to North America from July to October, before wrapping up in Australia and New Zealand early next year.