Billie Eilish to appear on Dua Lipa's podcast

Billie Eilish has signed on for the third season of Dua Lipa's podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

On Wednesday, the bad guy singer was announced as a Dua Lipa: At Your Service guest alongside BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, You star Penn Badgley, drag star Sasha Velour and relationship expert Esther Perel.

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg has also been set to feature on the Levitating singer's podcast, scheduled for release on Friday.

"I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service," the 27-year-old singer shared in a press statement. "We're taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can't wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution."

Along with recording the new season of her podcast, Dua recently contributed a disco-pop song titled Dance The Night to the Barbie film soundtrack.

The singer has also been set to star as Mermaid Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which has a 21 July release date.