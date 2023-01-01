Madonna postpones tour after stay in ICU

Madonna has postponed her Celebration tour after a serious bacterial infection sent her to the ICU.

The legendary Material Girl singer has postponed the upcoming tour after developing a serious bacterial infection which resulted in her being admitted to the ICU for several days, according to her manager Guy Oseary.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Oseary stated. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

The performer's manager continued, “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The 64-year-old pop icon was due to kick off the North America leg of her world tour, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her musical career, in Vancouver, Canada, on 15 July.

Madonna had been scheduled to hit stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and more before travelling to Europe where she was set to perform in cities including London, Paris and Barcelona. She was then scheduled to return to North America to wrap up the tour.