Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby number four

Chrissy Teigen announced she and John Legend have welcomed baby number four via surrogate.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and the All of Me singer welcomed a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate on Monday.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," Chrissy shared with her followers in the lengthy post.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” the TV personality wrote referring to their surrogate, who was she shared her pregnancy journey with. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

Five months earlier, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Esti, who was carried by Chrissy. They are also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4.

The happy news followed almost two years after the couple lost their son Jack, 20 weeks into Chrissy's pregnancy. Following their loss, the model shared that she had to undergo a life-saving abortion, which resulted in the passing of their unborn son.