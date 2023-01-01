Kelly Clarkson shuts down rumours of 'beef' with Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson has shut down rumours of "beef" with Carrie Underwood.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 41-year-old singer was asked by a fan about her relationship with the country star. Kelly responded by insisting that she and Carrie have no "beef" between them and that they don't even know one another.

"People always pit us together and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other," Kelly said. "Literally, we've ran into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us. There's nothing between us. We don't know each other. We've literally run into each other a few times."

The singers, who both won American Idol and have enjoyed successful careers ever since, have often been said to be in the midst of a feud, although neither performer has ever confirmed the rumours.

The fan also asked what it was like to have the Before He Cheats singer on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in December 2020.

"It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show," the Stronger singer answered. "I'd love to have her there in person. It was during Covid so it was over Zoom. So it'd be cool (to have her in person)."

The Because of You singer is currently promoting her latest album, Chemistry, which was released last week.