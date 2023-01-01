Pixie Lott announces pregnancy

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, the English singer announced on Instagram that she and her husband, model Oliver Cheshire, are expecting their first child.

"We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own," the 32-year-old wrote beside an array of photos of her and her husband holding a sonogram picture.

Pixie also opened up about the pregnancy in an interview with Vogue, sharing that she already knows the gender of the baby, who is due in September, but has decided to keep it private.

Pixie, real name Victoria, told the magazine, "We were so excited to find out, it's nice to keep that information just for us. Feeling little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits - we are so excited."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Cry Me Out singer teased that she will soon be releasing new music, on top of being a new mum.

"I am releasing new music soon, and I have been thinking about balancing this new life with my career, which has been a priority for so long," she said. "I know I'm very lucky with family and particularly my mum and dad, they'll be very hands-on. Ideally, I'd love to bring the little bubba with me everywhere I go, and keep working and keep having adventures."

Pixie added, "When I see someone like Rihanna continuing to perform while pregnant, I find it really inspiring."

Pixie and Oliver, who started dating in 2010, got engaged in 2016. After many cancellations due to the pandemic, they finally tied the knot in June 2022.