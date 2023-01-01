Kelly Clarkson 'wouldn't have made it' through divorce without antidepressants

Kelly Clarkson has admitted she "wouldn't have made it" through her divorce without using antidepressants.

During an appearance on Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, the Breakaway singer revealed for the first time that she reluctantly turned to the antidepressant Lexapro to help her get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months," she told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. "My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help... and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it (without it).

"By the time you wean off of (the medication), it's like... I handled what I couldn't handle then and now I have time and space and I took like the whole summer off... It was a really good lesson in like, you need to put your ego aside."

The 41-year-old explained that she had always been "so against" any "kind of form of medication" because she didn't want to "numb" herself. However, she eventually realised she needed help.

Recalling a low point during a therapy session, Kelly shared, "I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, 'I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this.'"

The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed for divorce from Brandon, the father of her two children, in 2020 and it was finalised in March 2022.