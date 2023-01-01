Lizzo cries as she sees her name in lights at Beyoncé concert

Lizzo broke down in tears when she saw her name in lights during Beyoncé's concert on Tuesday.

During Beyoncé's performance in Warsaw, Poland as part of her Renaissance tour, she gave a special shout-out to 28 iconic Black women in the music business, including Lizzo, who had attended the show.

When she heard the Love on Top superstar say her name and saw it written in lights above the stage, Lizzo, 35, broke down into tears.

The Juice hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of the special moment.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny's child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies..." the 2 Be Loved artist wrote. "I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is."

Lizzo concluded, "We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It's an honor. Thank you @beyonce."

Lizzo's name flashed onscreen alongside artists such as Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Bessie Smith, Santigold, and Nina Simone.

During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke in June 2022, Lizzo told James Corden how much Beyoncé meant to her growing up.

"When I was shy, or I didn't think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me. I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There's hope for me," she explained. "The way she makes people feel, that's how I want to make people feel with music. She's been my North Star."