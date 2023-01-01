Kesha thanks fans after settling Dr. Luke lawsuit

Kesha has thanked her fans for their "support and love" after settling her lawsuit with Dr. Luke.

The Tik Tok hitmaker and her former producer issued joint statements on Instagram last week announcing that they had settled their long-running defamation lawsuit, which was due to go to trial next month.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the singer thanked fans for their support during the nine-year legal battle.

"I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y'all have given me," Kesha captioned a photo of herself onstage, with a fan holding up their hands in the shape of a heart in the crowd. "You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years. I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all."

Kesha sued Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, in 2014, claiming that the music producer had drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005, and he responded by suing her for defamation. He claimed that Kesha fabricated her allegations to get out of her recording contract.

"As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," Kesha said in a statement announcing the settlement. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke added, "I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."