Lana Del Rey announces surprise shows after Glastonbury controversy

Lana Del Rey has announced three surprise shows in Europe next month.

The 37-year-old singer - whose headlining set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury was cut short on Saturday (24.06.23) after she started 30 minutes late - has unveiled new tour dates in Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris.

In a statement, she said: "I love Europe and after playing Glastonbury, have decided to play a few more shows in various countries around my Hyde Park Show in London on July 9th.

“Today I am announcing shows in Amsterdam on July 4th, Dublin on July 7th and Paris on July 10th. I look forward to seeing you all.”

The first show will take place at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, followed by a gig at Dublin's 3Arena before the run comes to an end at the Olympia music hall.

Over the weekend, the 'Summertime Sadness' singer kept fans waiting for half an hour beyond her scheduled start time at Glastonbury, then blamed the fact she was getting her hair done for her tardiness - only for her hairdresser to appear on stage to finish tending to her tresses as she sang.

After performing 'Cherry', Lana said: "Thank you so much, I’m so happy to be here.

"I was so f****** late and I am about to rush this set. If they cut power, they cut power, I’m super f****** sorry.

"My hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."

Her show had been due to end at 11.45pm, but was still going on more than 15 minutes later and because of the site's curfew, her microphone was then cut mid-performance as she sang 'White Mustang'.

After some moments of confusion, Lana had discussions with someone on stage, and then mouthed the words: "I'm sorry."

The audience booed and chanted: “Let her sing!”

But Lana then organised her fans into a sing-a-long of her 2012 hit 'Video Games' and walked down to the crowd to take photos and sign autographs for fans.