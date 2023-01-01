Zayn Malik hints new music is coming by dropping teaser video

Zayn Malik has dropped a hint he's about to release his first new music in nearly two years by sharing a short teaser clip online.

The former One Direction star last released 'Yellow Tape' - a collection of three songs - via Dropbox back in 2021 shortly before he was dropped by his record label RCA - however, the pop star went on to sign a new deal with Mercury Records and it appears he's about to share the results with his fans.

The 30-year-old singer wiped his Instagram page of previous posts and added one video which showed him on a motorcycle revving the engine and getting ready to speed away. Fans have been speculating the short clip could be a first look at a new music video.

He also changed his bio to include a link to pre-save new music.

The news comes just weeks after Zayn shared an emotional message to his fans in a post on Twitter, thanking them for their support over the years.

He wrote: "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me."

It was also recently revealed Zayn has been busy in the studio working with One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder, who let the news slip during an appearance on 'Capital Breakfast' with Roman Kemp.

Ryan said of the collaboration: "I guess the cat’s out of the bag, but I’ve been working with Zayn a bunch for the past eight months as well.”

He added: "I was floored by his voice. Absolutely floored. I was like, okay, this guy's nuts."

Ryan previously wrote a song called ‘Right Now’ for One Direction.