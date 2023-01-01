Bebe Rexha gives body shamers the middle finger

Bebe Rexha has responded to body shamers on social media.

The singer/songwriter took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to people who have shamed her for gaining weight.

The 33-year-old performer posted a video of her dancing to her hit song I’m Not High, I’m In Love. At the end of the clip, Bebe smiled and gave the middle finger to the camera.

“I know I’ve gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations,” the I’m a Mess singer captioned the post. “Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory.”

Bebe continued, “I’ve been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life.”

The artist concluded, “What I have learned though is numbers don’t define you, your heart does.”

The singer's followers quickly flooded the comments section with support.

One fan wrote, “Ain’t nobody care about your weight, you’re a queen.”

Bebe previously revealed that she struggles with polycystic ovarian syndrome, which often causes weight gain.

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love,” the singer shared during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.