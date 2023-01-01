NEWS Jason Derulo: 'At this point in my life in my career, I really do a lot of it for myself' Newsdesk Share with :





On Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, special guest was Jason Derulo. Jason tells us his family are some of his toughest critics, including his two year old son!



FITZY

One time Ricky Martin come in. And I don't know how nervous it is for you when you bring out a new single. But Ricky Martin had his laptop with him. And he said, Do you guys want to hear my new single, opened up his laptop and started playing it and it was really good. But how nervous he was to see our reactions to his soul. Because you don't when you bring out a single obviously you don't know how people are going to react to it. So are you past that now? You've been in the industry for a long time.



JASON

You know what I mean? Of course, you want people to like it, you know, I mean, it's hard work that you put into material. Like this song for instance, I worked on it off and on for a couple of years. So of course, I want people to like it. But at the same time, this point in my life in my career, I really do a lot of it for myself. And I make music all the time. And it's my favourite thing to do in the world, you know, so I don't put so much pressure on every single song. I pretty much just kind of led them out to the world and just keep putting out material just keep putting out more and more, more and more songs. Yeah.



KATE

Do you have a harsh critic, though? You know, when there's always someone in the family? I don't know if you've seen the Lewis Capaldi documentary and there's this brilliant scene where he's releasing this new song. And he's just letting mum and dad listen to it for the first time. And mums like I think you've done better than that, I think your lyrics used to be better and you can see this poor Lewis his faces crumbling like Is there someone in your life who you know, you know, because I'm sure there are a lot of people around you who think you're great. They're telling you great all the time. Is there someone who you know, is going to always be 100% Honest,



JASON

My brother and cousins are pretty brutal. Yeah, you know, as well so I mean, they would never like let me put out something that that they didn't think was really good themselves. But coming from my mum, that would hurt.



FITZY

What about little Jason? What about your son?



JASON

He's brutal, actually. Yeah, because he'll be like, Daddy song daddy song. And then I'll play with my songs he like, I don't like this. He’s two I'm like, How do you know what you like? Yeah. Not that one, the other one.