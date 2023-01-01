NEWS Tom Grennan 'passionate' about keeping ticket prices low and accessible Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan is "passionate" about live music being accessible.



The 'Little Bit Of Love' singer deliberately sets his own ticket price as low as he can so as many fans as possible can see him and he admitted to being "gutted" after new research showed 69% of Brits are cutting back on live experiences, including gigs, festivals and theatre events, in order to save money in the current climate.



Tom has teamed up with and ice cream to launch a new initiative, which sees the firm give away hundreds of free tickets to gigs, festivals and events this summer - including the chance to see the 28-year-old singer himself.



He said in a statement: “I'm buzzing to be working on this amazing new initiative. Keeping tour tickets low and as accessible as possible is something I’m really passionate about, I've just done it on my recent tour so as many of my fans could come along as possible, and I love that they share that same ethos.



“I was gutted to read the stats on how much people are cutting back on things that bring them pleasure and this initiative is all about giving back and giving people that joy and entertainment we all need and deserve right now.



"There's nothing like the euphoria and togetherness of live music - it's a feeling like no other, whether you're on stage or in the crowd - so I'm hyped to team up on this!”

