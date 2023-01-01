Lauren Laverne urges festivalgoers to 'show some love' to the planet

Lauren Laverne has called on festivalgoers to "party responsibly".

The 45-year-old broadcaster - who was one of the BBC's Glastonbury hosts - wants people to "show some love to the planet" and make sure they take their tents home after attending the musical events, as around 250,000 are left behind in the UK each year, with most going to landfill.

Lauren has praised Decathlon's 'No Tent Left Behind' initiative, which promises to give people a refund in the form of a giftcard if they return the £29.99 Quechua MH100 Two Person Tent - their most popular product during festival season - to store after use.

She said: "It’s time for us to party responsibly at all festivals this year and show some love to the planet. Decathlon’s ‘No Tent Left Behind’ campaign allows people to enjoy their festival experience in an eco-friendly way - and earn themselves a bit of cash back at the end of it all. Keep the tunes - and tents going, and let's make a lasting impact, one tent at a time!"

The pledge will run until 21 July, and aims to reduce waste and promote sustainable festival fun by giving money back on the tents, which must be in good condition so they can be resold as part of Decathlon's Second Life range.

The company have also teamed up with Jack Teagle to create special in-store artwork highlighting the environmental impact of tents being left behind.

Chris Allen, Sustainability Leader at Decathlon UK, said: “Festival season is one of the busiest periods in our stores because of our wide camping offering. We know single-use tents are an environmental problem, and aim to reduce the amount left behind with our No Tent Left Behind campaign. We’re deeply committed to reducing our environmental impact, and will give a full refund in the form of a gift card on this tent to demonstrate our commitment to encouraging people to bring their tent home.”