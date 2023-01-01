NEWS Beyoncé and SZA lead BET Awards 2023 wins Newsdesk Share with :





BET honored Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports across more than 20 categories at the “BET Awards” 2023. Throughout the music-centered telecast, Culture’s Biggest Night paid homage to the biggest names in Hip Hop over the past five decades with special music medleys curated by acclaimed DJ and producer Kid Capri in an exciting unscripted format.



69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, Dem Franchize Boyz, DJ Unk, D-Nice, E-40, EPMD, Fabolous, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jeezy, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Redman, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Styles P, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, YG, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo delivered energetic performances of many Hip Hop classics. “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Latto, and hitmakers Davido, Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, Mad Lion, Patra, and more joined in the celebration. Kaliii and “BET Awards' 2023 nominee Lola Brooke performed on the BET Amplified stage.



“BET Awards” 2023 celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by an inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers and cultural icons. The “BET Awards,” which has become synonymous with powerful Black artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.



The “BET AWARDS” 2023 Show Highlights Include:

Lil Uzi Vert opened the show with a stunning high-energy performance of the New Jersey-inspired “Just Wanna Rock” along with unreleased “Spin Again” from their forthcoming album “The Pink Tapes.”



Hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang performed their groundbreaking “Rapper’s Delight” which featured a tribute to the late Biz Markie with his “Just a Friend.”



Shortly after winning Best New Artist, Coco Jones serenaded the crowd with a soulful performance of “ICU.”

Best Female Hip Hop artist winner Latto delivered an electric performance of her hit “Put It On Da Floor” ending with a tribute recognizing the musical impact of the late Shawty Lo.



Throughout the night, Hip Hop legend Kid Capri presented the audience with a medley of classics. From New York City to the West Coast, Atlanta to Miami, the Hip Hop legends wowed the audience with the genre’s best songs from the past five decades, including appearances from Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, D-Nice, Doug E. Fresh, E-40, Erick Sermon, Keith Murray, Mad Lion, Mad Skillz, MC Lyte, King Combs, Patra, Redman, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Yo-Yo and more.



Quavo and Offset surprised the crowd with a reunion performance honoring the late Takeoff, the duo’s first performance as the Migos since the third member’s passing. Opening with Takeoff’s verse from “Hotel Lobby” (from his duo with Quavo, Unc & Phew), the duo performed the group’s biggest song, “Bad & Boujee.”



Davido graced the “BET Awards” stage with live Afrobeats performances of “Feel” and “Unavailable” feat. Musa Keys.

Miami superstars Trick Daddy and Trina joined Uncle Luke to perform their respective hits "Nann" and "I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)."



Muni Long and the cast of BET series Tyler Perry’s Sistas expressed their support for the Writers Guild of America amid its ongoing strike as they seek a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.



Doechii was joined by Trillville for unforgettable performances of “Booty Drop,” “What It Is,’” and “Some Cut.”

Jeezy, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Percy “Master P” Miller performed a medley of their songs, including "Trap Star," "You Don't Know Me" and "Make ‘Em Say Ugh" at the “BET Awards.”



Patti LaBelle delivered a breathtaking performance of “The Best” in tribute to the late powerhouse Tina Turner.

Kaliii and Lola Brooke lit up the “BET Amplified” stage with their respective hits “Area Codes,” “Don’t Play With It” and “Just Relax.”



Busta Rhymes was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award, in recognition of his prolific 30-plus-year career and impact as an MC, songwriter, and record producer. After being introduced by Marlon Wayans and Swiss Beatz, Busta received a standing ovation as he accepted the well-deserved award. After accepting the award, he performed a medley of dancehall and New York-inspired hits with an all-star line-up including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scar Lip, Spice, Super Cat, and Swiss Beatz.



Kid Capri closed out the performances for the night with the ultimate celebration of Hip Hop, featuring Kid ‘N Play (“Gittin’ Funky,”) 69 Boyz (“Tootsee Roll,”) Dem Franchize Boyz (“Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It,”) Soulja Boy (“Crank Dat,”) DJ Unk (“Walk It Out,”) and GS Boyz (“Stanky Legg”). To finish the night, F.L.Y. feat. Easton got the crowd on their feet with their smash hit “Swag Surfin.”



Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, oversaw and Executive Produced the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy as Co-Executive Producer for BET.



Jesse Collins Entertainment was the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.



Relive the “BET AWARDS” 2023 digital red carpet via the live stream, available now at https://twitter.com/betawards. BET Digital crowns Death Row Family as the winner of The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time, during “BET Awards 2023 Red Carpet Live!.”



The complete list of winners for the “BET AWARDS” 2023 are:



ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé



BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems



BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA



BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher



BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones



BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage



BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto



BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar



DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor



BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett



BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris



YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts



VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy





