Lewis Capaldi cancels all tour dates following Glastonbury performance

Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from touring for "the foreseeable future" to prioritise his mental and physical health.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who cancelled three weeks of work commitments before Glastonbury, made his live comeback on the festival's Pyramid Stage on Saturday. However, he lost his voice and struggled with his Tourette's syndrome tics and relied on the audience to help him finish his final song, Someone You Loved.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old announced that he was scrapping all of his concerts for "the foreseeable future" as his Glastonbury performance made it clear he needed more time off to focus on his health.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out," his statement began. "But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend so much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time."

He continued, "I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can."

Lewis also thanked the Glastonbury crowd for "singing along" to his songs "when (he) needed" their help.

The singer was diagnosed with Tourette's last year.