Stereophonics star Kelly Jones has much more music to make

Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones has no “plans to slow down" and has vowed he has a lot more music to make.

The 49-year-old singer/songwriter – who has Colby, 18 and Misty, 12 by his ex-partner, fashion designer Rebecca Walters, and two children, Riley, six and Marley, three, with his wife, MTV producer Jakki Healy, 42 – says being a dad doesn’t slow him down as he’s just as driven if not determined to carry on pursuing his musical dream.

Recently, Kelly started a new side project Far From Saints with US musicians Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of The Wind and The Wave, and the trio released their self-titled debut album back in March.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: “I don’t think I want to slow down anytime soon.

“If anything, I am frustrated that I can’t get the produce that I want in my life. Because I am a father of four and there is just so much responsibility in my life, it is a big juggling act.

“I know what I want to do. Will I ever get to do it all? I don’t really know.

“But beginning to do it, with Patty, this makes me feel good. Doing this project made me feel good.

"The clock has to get set earlier and earlier every day. I am not Mark Wahlberg but it’s dark every time I get up.

“I like having kids and I like the responsibility that comes with it, but it knackers you out sometimes."

The side project emerged after Kelly began trading musical influences and harmonising with Patty backstage when The Wind and The Wave toured with Stereophonics.

He said: "I sing completely differently on this record as Patty is kind of the high range so I am the low range. This was a different approach vocally and it has been fun. In the Stereophonics, I kind of do it all."