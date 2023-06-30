10cc announce The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour

10cc are heading out on 'The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour' in Spring 2024.

The 'I'm Not In Love' hitmakers will be returning to the road after their sell-out 'Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ in 2022.

The announcement comes just as the band mark the end of their five-week tour in Australia and New Zealand.

The band - comprised of Graham Gouldman, Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal - will kick off the UK tour in Bristol on March 7, and will play a total of 18 concerts including a highly anticipated return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 25.

The remaining founding member of the band, Gouldman, 77, said: “In our formative years, it was all about the songs, and it’s the same for us now. We play them with love and energy, hit after hit after hit... we show no mercy.”

10cc have sold over 15 million albums in the UK alone, and the group's extensive catalogue includes number one hits 'Rubber Bullets’, ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ and 1975 single ‘I’m Not In Love’ - which was a global smash - and classics such as 'Donna', 'Art For Art’s Sake' and 'Good Morning Judge'.

10cc will head to Europe this Autumn for a 17-date tour across Holland, Belgium and Germany.

Tickets for the 'The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour' in Spring 2024 are on sale from 30th June 2023 at ticketline.co.uk and royalalberthall.com.

The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, 2024 UK tour dates:

Thursday 7th March – Bristol Beacon

Friday 8th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 9th March – Gateshead Sage

Sunday 10th March – York Barbican

Tuesday 12th March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 13th March – Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 14th March – Perth Concert Hall

Friday 15th March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 16th March – Sheffield City Hall

Monday 18th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 19th March – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday 20th March – Reading Hexagon

Thursday 21st March – Bournemouth Pavilion

Friday 22nd March – Oxford New Theatre

Saturday 23rd March – Swansea Arena

Monday 25th March – London Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday 26th March – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 27th March – Cardiff St Davids Hall