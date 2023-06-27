Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to perform intimate show to celebrate Absolute Radio’s 15th birthday

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to perform an intimate gig to celebrate Absolute Radio's 15th birthday.



The former Oasis guitarist will perform at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on Monday, July 31, and the concert will be recorded and broadcast later this year as part of the station's birthday celebrations.



The exclusive show was announced on The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning (27.06.23).



Berry said: "You’ve seen him in an arena, you’ve seen him in a field but what an opportunity to see Noel up close and in person this summer. Absolute Radio knows how to put on a show and this one will be no exception."



Fans will get the chance to see Noel, 56, and his band perform songs from his new album ‘Council Skies’, which was released earlier this month, and Oasis classics.



Noel's fourth solo LP includes the singles ‘Pretty Boy’, ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Council Skies’.



Tickets for July’s Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds show are priced at £66.78 including booking fees, and go on sale this Friday (30.06.23) from 9am via Absoluteradio.co.uk/tickets.